WATCH: Police Officer Who Fired His Gun In Bnei Brak Recounts Story [VIDEOS]

During an altercation in Bnei Brak that occurred on Sunday morning, two officers were surrounded by young Chareidi men and teenagers, and one of the officers was pushed causing him to take out his weapon and fire it into the air.

Originally, a police spokesperson claimed that the officers were surrounded and that stones were thrown at them. After a video surfaced showing that this was not the case, the police changed their statement to say that the officer fell a sharp stabbing in his back while he was pushed. This push and stabbing feeling prompted the officer to fire his gun in an attempt to disperse the crowd that had gathered around them.

One officer was then injured as he was hit in the head by a thrown object, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out after feeling unwell.

A police spokesperson said: We will do everything we can to make sure that those who disrupt the peace are brought to justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)