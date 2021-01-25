Bnei Brak Mayor Warns: “All Vandals Will Be Publicly Shamed”

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein, who himself was attacked by rioters on Sunday, warned on Monday that youths participating in vandalism in the city will be publicly shamed and will be swiftly turned in to the police.

“In no way, will we accept as reality that a group of extremists will riot in the city and sow destruction…and anarchy,” stated Rubinstein on Monday.

“Following a discussion [with the police], we agreed on targeted enforcement to maintain order in the city, including transferring all camera footage from throughout the city – to quickly [identify] rioters in order to restore normal life in the city in the shadow of the coronavirus and the obligation to guard life.”

“We’re announcing that in accordance with the placement of emergency cameras in the city, every incidence of violence documented by the emergency cameras – both visible and hidden – will be publicized, in accordance with the law, and will be swiftly dealt with. This has already been implemented in the past hours.”

