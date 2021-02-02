Israeli Ambassador In India Received Death Threats In Wake Of Explosion

Further details about the letter found near the site of the explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday revealed that Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka was personally threatened by an Iranian-backed terror group, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

The letter, which was written in English, stated that the attack was carried out by the Sarallah India Hizbollah group and made references to Iranian “martyrs.”

“This is just a trailer presented to you, that how [sic] we can observe you, from your eating to your pie [sic].”

“You are in the red eyes of red scanner, and you can not stop our way no matter how hard you would lick [sic], we can end your life anytime anywhere, but we won’t destroy your terror shelters and we don’t want flow [sic] the blood of innocent people around you.”

“Mind it, all the participants and partners of Israelian [sic] terrorist ideology will be no more in existence. Now ,get ready for a big and better revenge of our heroes: Martyr Qasim Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.”

Security officials believe that although it does not appear that Iran was directly involved in the attack, it’s likely that it was involved in encouraging local terrorists who perpetrated the poorly-executed attack.

