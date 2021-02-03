“We Couldn’t Stop Weeping:” Father Of Baby Who Died Of COVID Speaks

After two months of daily treks to the hospital, Reuven Natan Levi, a resident of Beitar Illit, never imagined he would go home with empty hands. But sadly, his fifth child Yair became Israel’s youngest coronavirus victim on Motzei Shabbos when he passed away at only two-months-old.

Yair was born with the rare autoimmune disorder, Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and required complex surgery after birth but what ultimately took his life was the coronavirus.

“Despite the complexity of his illness, he could have lived with it,” Levi told Mynet Jerusalem. “But the coronavirus was deadly for him due to his medical background. The coronavirus destroyed every healthy part of him. We saw him deteriorate day after day. He was hospitalized in the pediatric ICU for coronavirus patients at Hadassah Ein Kerem.

The baby’s condition took a serious turn for the worse on Friday night at 2 a.m. and the hospital staff made extended efforts to resuscitate him. Sadly, after 40 minutes of resuscitation techniques, they were forced to declare his death.

“The scene was extremely difficult to bear,” Levi said. “It’s impossible to describe it in words.”

“I was used to seeing my son attached to machines and constantly hear devices beeping – but that night there was simply silence – my son lay there on the bed lifeless. I broke down and it was even harder for my wife. We couldn’t control our weeping.”

“We fought for my son’s life every day and every moment but Hakadosh Baruch Hu decided differently and took him.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)