Contradicting Blinken, Israeli Minister Says Iran Is Not “Weeks” Away From Nuclear Power

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, spokesman of the organization Behrouz Kamalvandi, center, briefs the media while visiting Fordo nuclear site near Qom, south of Tehran, Iran Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Joe Biden has an Iran problem. And, it’s getting more complicated by the day. Thanks to provocative moves by Iran and less-than-coherent actions by the outgoing Trump administration, the president-elect is facing an increasingly uncertain situation when it comes to Iran, a decades-long American nemesis that has been a target of blame for much of the Middle East's instability, (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) told Kan News on Tuesday that Iran is not “weeks” away from obtaining nuclear weapons, contradicting the recent comments of US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

“The Trump administration’s exit from the nuclear deal seriously harmed Iran’s nuclear program and build-up of its forces,” Steinitz asserted.

“They can reach enrichment in about half a year and will need one to two years to obtain nuclear weapons.”

Blinken said that Iran could amass enough material to develop nuclear weapons in weeks if it continues to violate the 2015 deal.

