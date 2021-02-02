Contradicting Blinken, Israeli Minister Says Iran Is Not “Weeks” Away From Nuclear Power

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) told Kan News on Tuesday that Iran is not “weeks” away from obtaining nuclear weapons, contradicting the recent comments of US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

“The Trump administration’s exit from the nuclear deal seriously harmed Iran’s nuclear program and build-up of its forces,” Steinitz asserted.

“They can reach enrichment in about half a year and will need one to two years to obtain nuclear weapons.”

Blinken said that Iran could amass enough material to develop nuclear weapons in weeks if it continues to violate the 2015 deal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)