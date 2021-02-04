Watch: 9 Israelis Require Medical Treatment For Jackal Bites In 2 Days

Nine Israelis sought treatment in hospitals for jackal bites over two days, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday evening.

Most of the incidents occurred in the Nahriya area in northern Israel, with most victims taken to the Galilee Medical Center for treatment.

One man was sitting in his office at work when a jackal entered, jumped on him and bit his leg. Another man – as can be seen in the video below – was at work at a distribution center when a jackal entered and bit him on his leg.

מכת נשיכות תנים בגליל המערבי: בתוך יומיים הגיעו למרכז הרפואי לגליל תשעה אנשים שננשכו על ידי תנים. האקולוג דן אלון: "אוכלוסיית התנים בישראל גדולה מאוד בגלל עודף של מזון זמין עבורם. זו תוצאה של ניהול לא נכון של משק הפסולת"

(מיכל וסרמן ואורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/pg8O8UoC7J — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 2, 2021

Fortunately, all of the victims suffered only mild bites on their limbs. However, a jackal bite also poses a risk of rabies and all victims must be evaluated to ensure they are properly vaccinated against rabies.

The jackal population in Israel is large, especially in the north, according to Dan Alon, a representative of the Society for the Protection of Nature. Alon told Channel 12 News that the increase in the jackal population is due to a surplus of readily available food for them – a result of improper waste management.

