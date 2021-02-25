Government Deliberates Extending Lockdown in Jerusalem

After the government voted unanimously to initiate a nighttime curfew over Purim weekend, the ministers realized that the majority of the large parties that would normally be held in Jerusalem would be taking place after the holiday was over, i.e. Sunday night. With the curfew set to end on Saturday night, the Health Ministry is weighing whether or not to extend the curfew in Jerusalem specifically, to include Sunday night as well.

The curfew is currently slated to apply across the country every evening from Thursday night until Sunday morning, from 8:30 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Deputy Health Minister, MK Yoav Kisch said on Wednesday, that the ministry is deliberating whether or not to extend the curfew and apply it only to Jerusalem and the surrounding area. Any extension would need ratification by the government prior to its application.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)