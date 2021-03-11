WATCH: HaRav Edelstein Delivers 1st Public Shiur In Over A Yr., Entry Only For Vaccinated And Recoverees

Following a year when the Ponevezher Rosh Yeshivah barely left his home due to his caution against contracting the coronavirus, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelelstein delivered a shiur in heichel Ohel Kedoshim next to Ponevezh on Tuesday evening.

Only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus were allowed into the shiur.

The shiur is the first of a special “masa chizuk” in upcoming days, during which the Rosh Yeshivah will deliver shiurim in other yeshivos and heichalei Torah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)