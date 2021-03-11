WATCH: HaRav Edelstein Delivers 1st Public Shiur In Over A Yr., Entry Only For Vaccinated And Recoverees

Following a year when the Ponevezher Rosh Yeshivah barely left his home due to his caution against contracting the coronavirus, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelelstein delivered a shiur in heichel Ohel Kedoshim next to Ponevezh on Tuesday evening.

Only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus were allowed into the shiur.

The shiur is the first of a special “masa chizuk” in upcoming days, during which the Rosh Yeshivah will deliver shiurim in other yeshivos and heichalei Torah.

אחרי תקופה ארוכה של שיעור שבועי מרחוק, הרב גרשון אדלשטיין, ראש ישיבת פוניבז', פותח בסבב שיעורי חיזוק פרונטליים בישיבות, למחוסנים ומחלימים בלבד pic.twitter.com/aS3qs8Gj07 — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) March 9, 2021

משא החיזוק של נשיא מועצת גדולי התורה מרן ראש הישיבה הגרי"ג אדלשטיין שליט"א בהיכל אוהל קדושים בישיבת פוניבז' pic.twitter.com/FnaQrbcEcw — דוד קשת📸💉 (@davidkesht12) March 9, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)