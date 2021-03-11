HORRIFYING: Antivaxxer Tries To Physically Attack HaGaon HaRav Edelstein [PHOTOS]

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who just returned to delivering shiurim in person after a year of staying at home due to the pandemic, was accosted by an anti-vaxxer on Wednesday afternoon.

As the Rosh Yeshivah was returning to his home after delivering a shiur, a young man approached him and began screaming about coronavirus vaccines, the “decree” on army enlistment, and voting in the elections.

“The man was insane, he shamelessly screamed at the Rosh Yeshivah,” a witness to the scene told Kikar H’Shabbos. “We managed to overcome him only through a neis. At the last minute, we prevented him from physically attacking the Rosh Yeshivah.”

Someone called the police and officers quickly arrived at the scene. They arrested the man and he was taken to the police station for interrogation.

Just two weeks ago, a similar incident occurred at the home of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky when a man with a knife tried to enter the Gadol’s home.

The man later told the police that “it bothers me that the Rav calls for people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus” and that the Rav “doesn’t support Binyamin Netanyahu in the elections,” and therefore, he came “to convey a message to him.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)