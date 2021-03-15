WILL STOP AT NOTHING: Israeli Anti-Vaxxers File Complaint To ICC

An Israeli anti-vaxxer group called Anshei Emet filed a suit against Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this month, claiming that Israel’s vaccination policies are akin to “crimes against humanity” according to the Nuremberg Code, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

“It is our intention to present to you and detail how in the State of Israel this year, the Government of Israel with its ministers and its Knesset members, heads of cities, and additional senior factors, violate the Nuremberg Code in an unlawful manner, blatant and extreme,” the group stated. “And to our regret, not only in a single aspect but many – too many!”

Anshei Emet complained that Israelis were being used in a “medical experiment” by Pizer and claimed that “many were killed, injured and severely damaged by the vaccine.”

The complaint also stated that Israeli entities that ban unvaccinated employees or customers are acting against the Nuremberg Code. The group went so far as to call on the ICC to halt Israel’s administration of vaccines.

Contrary to the suit, only about 0.25 of Israelis experienced side effects, of which the vast majority were mild, such as weakness, dizziness, muscle pain, chills and a sore throat.

Furthermore, the Pfizer vaccine has proven to be 97% effective against severe cases of the coronavirus and 94% effective against asymptomatic infections.

Unvaccinated Israelis are 44 more times likely to develop symptomatic coronavirus and 29 more times likely to die of the virus than those who have been fully vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)