Toddler Badly Scalded By Hot Soup In Modi’in Illit

A toddler in Modi’in Illit was badly scalded on Sunday after a bowl of hot soup fell on him. The incident took place in the toddler’s home on Netivot Hamishpat Street. The parents of the year-and-a-half-olf toddler, called emergency services immediately for help.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom responded to the emergency and treated the child at the scene for severe burns on his chest and upper extremities. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the toddler was rushed to the hospital.

EMT Binyamin Joseph who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived, I found the boy with burns on his upper body, that were caused by hot soup spilling on him. Together with other EMS personnel, I treated him at the scene, after which he was transported to Sheba Hospital for further care.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)