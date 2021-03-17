Watch: Jerusalem Leads The World In Kidney Donors, Mayor Lion & 50 Donors Sing Together

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion met with about 50 residents of Israel’s capital city who are kidny donors to mark the “The Thousandth Kidney Donation” to be held next week as well as to mark the passing of 11 months since the petira of HaRav Yeshayahu Heber, z’tl, the founder of the Matnat Chaim organization.

The chairwoman of Matnat Chaim, the almanah of Rav Heber, z’tl, Rebbetzen Rachel Heber, noted at the event that Jerusalem leads the world in the number of altruistic kidney donations. About 100 Jerusalem residents have donated a kidney to a total stranger.

Lion said that the event was one of the most moving he had ever participated in.

מרגש! ראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון @MosheLion אירח 50 תורמי כליה מתושבי העיר במרפסת לשכתו. pic.twitter.com/S1SpHn7W6p — איציק אוחנה (@ok125125) March 15, 2021

“To see here dozens of people with one kidney, people who gave up a part of themselves for a complete stranger is a tremendous privilege,” Lion said. “I’m proud and moved to head the city that leads the world in the number of kidney donations. It’s another testimony to the uniqueness of this city and the people who live here.”

