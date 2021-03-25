Oops! Israeli Store Sells New Testaments In Place Of Sifrei Tehillim

Max Stock, an Israeli chain of stores similar to Amazing Savings, recently received a barrage of customer complaints when the “Tehillim” they were selling turned out to be miniature English-language copies of the New Testament

The Yad L’Achim organization was informed about the matter and volunteers discovered that the “mistake” was not just in a single store.

“In Israel, there is a broad consensus against attempts by the Christian cult ‘Jews for Jesus’ to preach Christianity,” Yad L’Achim warned. “The missionaries are once again trying to get into Israeli homes through the back door, through trickery, and we are calling on the public to keep their eyes open.”

“We are certain that the owners of Max Stock were misled and were unaware of what was inside the Sifrei Tehillim, and we thank them for quickly taking action to remove the missionary threat,” Yad L’Achim said.

Max Stock stated: “This is a problem that originated with our supplier, which can happen with mass production. The moment we received the complaint, we took the books off the shelves. The traditional public is important to us.”

The chain has a number of branches in Chareidi neighborhoods.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)