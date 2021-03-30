PHOTOS: 1st Time In 1.5 Years: HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Visits The Kosel

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky visited the Kosel on Monday, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Israel, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, HaRav Chaim visited the Kosel twice a year, on Chol Hamoed Sukkos and Pesach.

Thousands excitedly waited for HaRav Chaim to approach the Kosel, eager to catch a glimpse of the Gadol HaDor on a rare trip outside Bnei Brak.

The visit was documented by photographer Ezra Tervalisi.

Photo: Ezra Tervalisi
Photo: Ezra Tervalisi
Photo: Ezra Tervalisi
Photo: Ezra Tervalisi
Photo: Ezra Tervalisi
Photo: Ezra Tervalisi

As per his minhag, HaRav Chaim also visited the home of his talmid, HaRav Yisrael Meir Druck, in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)