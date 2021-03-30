PHOTOS: 1st Time In 1.5 Years: HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Visits The Kosel

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky visited the Kosel on Monday, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Israel, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, HaRav Chaim visited the Kosel twice a year, on Chol Hamoed Sukkos and Pesach.

Thousands excitedly waited for HaRav Chaim to approach the Kosel, eager to catch a glimpse of the Gadol HaDor on a rare trip outside Bnei Brak.

The visit was documented by photographer Ezra Tervalisi.

As per his minhag, HaRav Chaim also visited the home of his talmid, HaRav Yisrael Meir Druck, in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

כמידי חג בחג: מרן שר התורה הגר"ח קנייבסקי הגיע כעת לביקור בבית תלמידו הגרי"מ דרוק בשכונת גבעת שאול בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/U8VBe5btSq — איציק אוחנה (@ok125125) March 29, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)