Bennett Likely To Recommend Himself As Prime Minister Next Week

Ahead of the round of recommendations at the President’s Residence that is set to take place on Monday, sources within the Yamina party, have told Israel press outlets that their leader, Naftali Bennett, will likely recommend himself as the person who should receive the mandate to form the next government and become the next Israeli Prime Minister.

With Bennett set to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu on Friday, and head of the Yesh Atid faction, Yair Lapid on Saturday night, the sources within the party said that Bennett will not be recommending either candidate for the premiership.

Netanyahu’s officials stressed that the meeting between Prime Minister and Bennett was initiated by Netanyahu and will take place in the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the report on Channel 12 News, Netanyahu offered Bennett to join the Likud, in exchange for Bennett’s recommending him as prime minister.

Also, according to the proposal, the offer will be valid for the next two Knessets, and Yamina will receive senior portfolios in the next government and 20,000 functionaries and members of the Likud Central Committee who will support Bennett.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)