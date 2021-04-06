Yair Lapid: “I Offered Bennett To Be PM First In Rotation”

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid confirmed on Monday night that he offered to form a unity government with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, with the latter serving first as prime minister in a rotation agreement.

“The test for a leader is to make tough decisions in complex situations,” Lapid said. “I offered Bennett a unity government in which he would serve first in a rotation between us.”

Lapid continued that “this is what the country needs now…to prevent a government headed by a criminal suspect and dependent on racists and extremists.”

Prior to the elections, Bennett signed a pledge that he would not sit in a government headed by Lapid.

The members of Yamina on Monday recommended Bennett to form a government despite the fact that the party won only seven mandates.

(AP)