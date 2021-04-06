IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION Regarding Reports That Non-Israeli Citizens Can Now Visit Relatives In Israel [READ THE UPDATES]

As of tomorrow, April 7, 8:00 AM, entry restrictions to Israel will be somewhat relaxed. As opposed to numerous erroneous and or misleading reports, this does not mean that Israel is opening its borders to foreign tourists. Rather, as was the case prior to January, foreign family members will be able to apply for and obtain entry permits to enter Israel for various special circumstances such as simchas (weddings, bar mitzvahs and births), medical emergencies, deaths and to visit lone soldiers.

The official announcement by the Interior Ministry can be found here (Hebrew). Even before this document was furnished to the public, Chaim V’Chessed representatives, along with our colleagues in Amudim and the Igud, began poring over the rules. In doing so, we have found them to be unclear, convoluted and at times even contradictory. Therefore, as opposed to irresponsible rumors circulating and various breathless headlines on certain websites, Chaim V’Chessed has chosen to abstain from providing any details until the specifics of each particular circumstance have been clarified with the relevant government officials.

It appears that some categories will require petitioners to have been vaccinated/recovered. This means that, for the first time, there will be some recognition of vaccination/recovery from abroad. However, it is our understanding that such passengers will still be required to quarantine upon arrival in Israel, unless they obtain a quarantine exemption based on serological tests, as described here.

Lastly, bear in mind, that even when eligible, one may not travel until he or she receives a permit. This process may take up to two weeks.

We continue to interface with various government agencies and officials over this matter. We will publish clear details once they are clarified and verified. Receive our updates by clicking here.

As YWN reported on Monday, all students, including new ones who have not yet studied in Israel, are also now allowed to enter Israel. This includes families, married couples, and single students and entry will not be limited to recovered/vaccinated patients.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)