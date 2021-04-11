Netanyahu, Bennett Discussing Rotation Agreement For PM

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began negotiations with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Thursday evening over the formation of a right-wing government with a rotation for the position of prime minister between them, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Bennett wants Netanyahu to serve first as prime minister for one year, with Bennett then taking over for the next two years and Netanyahu taking over for the fourth year. Netanyahu, on the other hand, is demanding that he serve as prime minister for the first two years, with Bennett serving in the position for the last two years.

Even if the two politicians reach an agreement on the issue, forming a coalition remains in doubt as it would rely on the support of the Islamist Ra’am Party, a prospect rejected by Betzalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party.

Following the meeting between the prime minister and Bennett, the Likud and Yamina parties released a joint statement: “The meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett is over. It was conducted in good spirit and a positive atmosphere. They agreed to meet again.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)