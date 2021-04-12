Sinai Border To Be Opened

Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday that after conferring with members of his Ministry, that he will not be extending the regulations on preventing people exiting and entering the country at the Taba border crossing connecting southern Israel to the Sinai. Edelstein said that the border crossing will be run in a similar method to the regulations currently in operation in Ben Gurion airport.

The entrance and exit from the crossing will be run in conjunction with the Transportation Ministry.

All those wishing to enter Israel via the crossing will need to provide evidence of a negative Corona test taken in the last 72 hours from when they wish to enter Israel. An additional test will be administered when they enter Israel at the border. All regulations concerning self-isolation will apply to those entering the country via the border crossing as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)