Netanyahu Gives Up On Smotrich, Focuses Efforts On Gideon Sa’ar

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has given up trying to convince Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich to agree to join a government supported by the Islamic Ra’am party, unnamed Likud officials told Kan News on Monday morning.

Netanyahu has switched his focus on efforts to convince New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar to join his government, an unlikely prospect since Sa’ar has repeatedly vowed not to join a Netanyahu-led government.

An earlier Kan report on Monday said that a political adviser to Finance Minister Yisrael Katz has suggested passing the mandate to form a government to Katz as the most realistic path to forming a right-wing government. The suggestion, made in an internal Whatsapp group, also proposed electing Netanyahu as President with “special powers.”

Katz immediately issued a statement saying that the correspondence was unknown to him and does not reflect his position or opinion, adding that if the report is true, the person who made the statements will be suspended from his position.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)