NYT Quotes Iranian Officials: “We Suspect Israel Is Behind Wave Of Explosions”

Mysterious explosions at a rate of one to two per day have rocked the Islamic Republic over the past month, with the blasts occurring at oil refineries, factories, and even apartment buildings near major airports.

In public, the regime has maintained silence or claimed the explosions were accidents due to aging infrastructure. But in private, several senior Iranian officials, including an IRGC member, told the New York Times that they suspect that Israel is behind the acts of sabotage (without providing any evidence).

Although admitting that Iran has many enemies, the officials cited the Mossad’s long history of covert operations inside Iran. It should be noted that, as YWN reported earlier this week, some Iranian experts believe that the sabotage is being committed by disgruntled Afghan migrant workers, who were expelled en masse from the country following the war with Israel.

However, Iranian leaders have refrained from publicly blaming Israel due to fears it could trigger another war while its military capabilities are still depleted.

“The government’s lack of transparency and vague responses have only made things worse,” said Omid Memarian, an Iran expert with the Washington-based group DAWN. “People know the regime often covers up or denies Israeli attacks.”

Some Iranians have resorted to humor about the situation, circulating memes of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dressed as an Iranian gas technician. But the jokes can’t disguise the growing disquiet.

In cities close to nuclear sites, like Kashan, residents said they are living in fear. “A lot of us think Israel is behind this and that war could start again,” a cafe owner said. “We’re scared and paranoid.”

“We’re not in a cease-fire,” said Mahdi Mohammadi, a conservative political adviser, in a recent Telegram speech. “We’re in a fragile pause. It could end at any moment, and the war could begin again.”

Israeli officials declined to comment to the NYT. However, the report quoted a speech by Mossad chief David Barnea last month, who said, “We will continue to keep a close watch on every project in Iran, which we know thoroughly. We will be there, just as we have been up until now.”

