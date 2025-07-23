Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah In Outcry Over Chillul Kevarim: “Creates A Severe Kitrug”

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael issued a special Kol Koreh on Wednesday morning regarding the appalling situation of the desecration of ancient Jewish kevarim in the city of Yehud, where a construction company has been digging up an ancient beis kevaros.

Out of a feeling of tz’ar for chillul kavod hameis, the Gedolim decided to set a special day of tefillah in Eretz Yisrael and Chutz L’Eretz regarding the situation on Thursday, erev Rosh Chodesh Menachem Av, a day that symbolizes the beginning of the aveilus on the Churban—

The letter states, “Every Jewish heart is filled with sorrow and anguish over the desecration of the ancient Jewish dead in the city of Yehud. The owners of the Aura Company, for the sake of monetary gain, are desecrating the kevarim and disturbing their menuchah without heart or conscience by destroying their kevarim, removing their bones from their place, and building residential houses on the burial site.”

“Woe that this has come to pass in our days, that the passuk is fulfilled: ‘But if you do not obey the Kol Hashem and rebel against the word of Hashem, then the hand of Hashem will be against you and your fathers” (Shmuel 12:15), which Chazal interpret (Yevamot 63b): ‘The hand of Hashem will be against you and your fathers.’ Rabba bar Shmuel said, This refers to the violation of kevarim (Rashi: disturbing kevarim—removing the buried from their kevarim), as it’s said, ‘Due to the sins of the living, the dead are disturbed.'”

“How appalling this is, especially in these days when the entire Klal Yisrael needs Rachamei Shamayim and certainly to be protected from things that constitute a severe kitrug, chas v’shalom.”

“May our cry be heard in the bitterness of our heart by reciting Tehillim, each and every one according to the minhag of his community, on Thursday, Rosh Chodesh, Menachem Av.”

“And we call to stop them immediately and to restore the kavod of the meisim and their menuchah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)