PA Slams UK For ‘Subverting Global Order’ By Disputing ICC Ruling

The Palestinian Authority is furious over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments expressing his opposition to the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe Israel for “war crimes.”

The PA’s mission in London issued a statement that Johnson’s remarks “marks a low point in UK-Palestine relations and undermines the UK’s credibility on the international stage.”

“The letter is a contradiction of international law. It is a contradiction of British policy. It subverts the rules-based global order. And it sets back efforts to secure a lasting and just peace in Palestine.”

In a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel, Johnson wrote that despite his respect for the ICC, Downing Street opposes the ICC’s probe of Israel.

“We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this instance, given that Israel is not a party to the Statute of Rome and Palestine is not a sovereign state,” Johnson wrote.

“This investigation gives the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally of the UK’s.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)