Smotrich Urges Sa’ar To Negotiate With Netanyahu

Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday imploring them to reach a comprise in order to form a right-wing coalition without relying on the support of the Islamist Ra’am party.

“Let us Jews learn how to get along so that we don’t give the keys to our future to our enemies, who deny the existence of the state of Israel as a Jewish state,” Smotrich wrote.

“I call and plead with you from the bottom of my heart: Give this good nation an Independence Day gift and meet today. I promise in advance to support any arrangement you reach. It is in your hands. Save Israel and don’t miss this moment.”

Despite Smotrich’s good intentions, the likelihood of Sa’ar agreeing to his suggestions are almost nil as Sa’ar has repeatedly refused to join a government headed by Netanyahu.

