NEW TREND? Arabs Attack Chareidim And Post Videos On TikTok

Following the incident in which a 14-year-old yeshivah bochur was slapped on the face by an Arab on the Jerusalem light rail, there have been several additional incidents of Chareidim being attacked or harassed by Arabs, with some of the incidents documented by the Arabs involved and posted on TikTok.

Over the weekend, Israel Police arrested a resident of east Jerusalem who threw a Chareidi man to the ground, later posting a video of the incident on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Another video posted on TikTok shows Arabs throwing rocks at a Chareidi man on Friday night by Sha’ar Shechem, leaving the man with bleeding wounds.

Yet another video shows Arabs harassing yeshivah bochurim by knocking down their hats from their heads.

On Motzei Shabbos, Arabs threw stones at the #3 bus to the Kosel, shattering a window.

Also, following yet another incident, police arrested two Arabs who violently attacked and robbed two yeshivah bochurim at the Neve Yaakov intersection on Thursday night.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  3. Again, targeting even pious anti Zionist Jews. And lefty liberals haven’t got the memo of Arab racism. Which proceeded the “conflict.”