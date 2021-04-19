More TikTok Violence: Police Arrest Arabs Who Attacked Yeshivah Bochur

Israel Police arrested two 19-year old Arabs from east Jerusalem who attacked a yeshivah bochur near Sha’ar Shechem, videoing the incident and then fleeing the scene.

Lt. Col. Sami Marciano, a police commander in Jerusalem, is concerned by the growing trend of Arabs from east Jerusalem attacking religious Jews and uploading videos of the scenes on social media, Channel 20 reported.

“Publishing [the videos] creates an atmosphere and motivates young people,” he said. “It creates a desire to join the trend. Social media is scene onto itself. We’re working to monitor videos of criminal acts.”

Below is another Tiktok video of an Arab throwing a rock on a passing bus.

במדינה מתוקנת, לא היו מעיזים לעלות דבר כזה.

חייבים להתעשת! https://t.co/k1BgnQRorP — shlomi (@shlomi_il) April 19, 2021

Arab violence continued in the central city of Yafo as well, with a Jewish man attacked on Sunday night.

“I was driving and saw a small fire, so I decided to drive around it,” the man said. “A masked man on a bike asked me what I was doing here, and when I said I wanted to drive away, he said ‘You can’t run away, you’re dead here.’ Dozens of Arabs started throwing rocks and kicking my car. I literally saw death. In the end, I took my things and fled, leaving my car on the street.”

