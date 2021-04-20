SEE THIS: Horrifying TikTok Game: “Who Can Kill The Most Chareidim?”

As the TikTok terror continues in Israel, an Arab teen published a video on his TikTok account of a virtual game involving the murder of Chareidim.

The game is actually an old computer game, in which one of the characters was converted to appear like a Chareidi man, with a kippah, payos and a Chassidish vest.

The game was uploaded to TikTok by a young Arab named Omar. Festive music plays in the background as the Chareidi passerby is shot to death in cold blood.

It should be noted that the CEO of TikTok in Israel claimed in an official letter on Tuesday that all videos featuring violence against Chaeidim on the network have been removed and all accounts with inciteful content have been blocked.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)