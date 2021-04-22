OUTRAGEOUS: Court Orders Release Of Arabs Who Beat Up Yafo Rav

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday ordered the release of two Arabs who were videoed beating up a Rav earlier this week.

The judge claimed that there is no evidence that the attack was carried out for nationalistic motives and therefore the suspects cannot be held. His decision was made despite the widely known fact that the local Arabs are opposed to Jews moving into the area.

Rosh Yeshivas Shiras Moshe Rav Eliyahu Mali and the yeshivah administrator were violently attacked by Arabs on their way to purchase an apartment for the yeshivah.

Meanwhile, according to a Yediot Achranot report on the rash of “TikTok Terror” attacks on Chareidim, the majority of complaints regarding such cases are closed before they reach the court.

Two out of three cases filed in Israel in 2019 were closed or withdrawn, the report said. In 2020, about 39% of cases were closed or withdrawn by the police or the State Attorney’s Office, 41% are still awaiting a decision, 18% are still under investigation, and less than 2% actually reached the court.

“The data deflates the call of the Jerusalem District Commander to all Chareidim who were attacked to file a complaint,” said Attorney Nava Zeranger, who specializes in the field.

“If in any case, only one in three cases makes it through the police investigative process and the prosecution’s examination, and only lone cases end in a judicial decision, why would those who already lost their sense of security contact the police?”

The police claim that the data is reasonable and “that every request is thoroughly addressed.”

“When it’s possible to incriminate the perpetrator, we do so,” said Deputy Superintendent Ziv Sagiv, head of the police investigation division. “Some of them hide behind a false identity. In order to investigate an online user, I need to issue an order to the social networks but not everyone respects the courts here.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)