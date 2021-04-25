As Arab Riots Continue, Bus From Bnei Brak To J-m Pelted With Rocks

Following a Shabbos of violence in Jerusalem, during which Jews were attacked on the streets by Arabs and the police worked throughout the night to subdue Arab rioters, a bus from Bnei Brak to Jerusalem was pelted with stones on Route 443, neat Atarot.

The windshield of the bus shattered and the bus driver was injured. Meanwhile, the Arab perpetrators managed to flee into a nearby Arab village.

Throughout the night on Motzei Shabbos, clashes between Arabs and the police continued in the neighborhood of Issawiya, located near the neighborhood of French Hill and Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital.

Dozens of rioters threw rocks and fireworks at police forces and the police subdued the crowd through crowd control methods. A number of police officers were injured near Issawiya as well as in other areas of Jerusalem.

