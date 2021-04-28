Gedolei Yisrael: “We Must Thank Hashem For Saving Eretz Yisrael From COVID”

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein issued a rare letter on Tuesday, in which they noted the gratitude we must have to Hakadosh Baruch Hu for almost completely ending the coronavirus pandemic in Eretz Yisrael.

The Gedolim continued by urging the public to thank Hashem by improving our ways, and specifically to be mechazeik in limud Torah, with the hope that the sechar will be a zechus for the situation to continue to be positive in Israel and to improve in Chutz L’Eretz as well.

“To Acheinu Bnei Yisrael in Eretz Hakodesh: Hashem has increased His chessed over us to see wonders in the refuah of coronavirus patients and we have been zocheh to the removal of the pain and illness almost completely,” the Gedolim wrote.

“Every person knows their deficiencies [what they need to improve], and specifically it is appropriate to strengthen one’s knowledge and toil in Torah – especially during this period of preparation for Yom Matan Toraseinu – everyone should be mechazeik in limmud HaTorah and this sechar [reward] will cause our protection to continue and spread to all of the Golah [Disapora].”

“And surely a ba’al haneis [one who has been granted a miracle] is obligated to thank Hashem Yisbarach for His abundant goodness that protects us every day to save us from this terrible illness, and especially at a time when news is heard of the terrible situation in many other countries in the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)