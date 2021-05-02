16 Meron Patients Still Hospitalized, 11-Yr.-Old Boy Taken Off Ventilator

Sixteen people injured in the Meron disaster are still hospitalized, with a number of them in serious or critical condition.

However, the condition of a seriously injured 11-year-old boy from Bnei Brak improved over Shabbos, the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa announced. He regained consciousness and his ventilator has been removed. His condition has now been upgraded to moderate.

Later on Shabbos, a 52-year-old man hospitalized at Rambam, who was seriously injured and had been placed on life support also regained consciousness.

There are three other patients injured at Meron in the intensive care unit at the hospital who are still sedated and ventilated. The other patients are being treated at hospitals around the country.

A total of 32 fatalities were identified at the Abu Kabir Forensic Center in Tel Aviv before Shabbos. The identification of victims was stopped before Shabbos at the ruling of Chief Rabbi Rav Dovi Lau and resumed on Motzei Shabbos.

The levayos of 13 of the victims were held on Friday.

