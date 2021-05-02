Biden, Other World Leaders, Offer Condolences To Israel

World leaders offered condolences to the state of Israel on Friday in the wake of one of the worst civilian disasters in Israeli history when 45 people were killed in the disaster at Meron.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer his condolences and offer assistance.

Netanyahu also received calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European leaders, and Arab leaders, including the leaders of Bahrain and the UAE.

I thank him on your behalf, citizens of Israel, as I do President Putin, Indian President Narendra Modi, the leaders of Europe and leaders from the Arab world – from Bahrain, the UAE and many other leaders who share in our grief and that of the citizens of Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 1, 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted his condolences, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that occurred at Mt. Meron in Israel. We mourn the lives lost, extend our deepest condolences to the families, and pray for the injured to recover quickly.”

President Reuven Rivlin received a phone call from Jordanian King Abdullah II, who expressed his condolences to the State of Israel on behalf of his people. Queen Elizabeth II also sent a condolence message to Rivlin.

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the President of Israel, following the disaster at the Lag B’Omer festival in Meron, Israel. pic.twitter.com/Ayg7tMttRB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 30, 2021

Even President Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter of condolence to Rivlin. The president’s office said the letter expressed Abbas’ sorrow “for the tragedy that claimed the lives of dozens of victims. We are praying for the victims and hope for the recovery of those injured.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote messages of condolences on Twitter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)