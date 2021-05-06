UTJ’s Gafni: “We Won’t Join A National-Unity Government”

United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni stated on Wednesday evening that his party will not join a Lapid-Bennett national unity government.

President Reuven Rivlin passed the mandate to form a government to Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday afternoon after he received 56 MK recommendations.

When Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett subsequently announced that he will make efforts to form a government with the centrist and left-wing parties, he also announced that he would welcome UTJ and Shas into the coalition.

Gafni promptly declined the offer and accused Bennett of intending to join the anti-Netanyahu bloc from the start. “Everything Bennett said can also be said about a right-wing government. Neither we nor them have 61 mandates to form a government.”

“None of us are fools,” Gafni said. “Bennett preferred a government with Lapid and not with Netanyahu from the beginning.”

