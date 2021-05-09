FRAGILE PEACE: UAE, Bahrain Slam Israel For Clashes With Arabs In Jerusalem

Israel’s new peace partners, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as other Arab countries, condemned the Jewish state over the weekend for the clashes at Har Habayis on Friday night, when hundreds of Arabs rioted and threw chairs, rocks, bottles and fireworks at Israel Police, with the police responding with riot control methods.

Seventeen Israel Police officers were injured, with about half evacuated to the hospital, including one officer who is in moderate condition after being hit in the face with a rock.

The Arab states also condemned Israel for the planned eviction of Arabs from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

The UAE criticized Israel for “storming the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque” and its intention to evict Arabs from Sheikh Jarrah, saying that Israel should protect the Palestinian right to practice their religion and should “end all attacks that will escalate the tension.” Bahrain also condemned Israel, saying that it should prevent “attacks on worshipers” during Ramadan.

Jordan slammed the “animalistic attacks” on worshipers at the Temple Mount by Israeli forces.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey also issued statements of condemnation against the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the plan to evict Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem. Qatar not only slammed Israel but also issued a call to the international community to prevent Israelis from “harming the Palestinian people.”

Israel Police believe that the violence on Har Habayis is being instigated by Hamas agents and may be connected to the postponement of elections in the Palestinian Authority by President Mahmoud Abbas.

