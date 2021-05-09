More Violent Arab Riots, IDF Strikes Gaza Following Rocket Fire

Israel carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after a terror group fired a rocket into Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos amid continued violent Arab riots in Jerusalem and along the Gaza border.

New clashes between Israel and Israel Police broke out early Sunday morning as Arabs exited Har Habayis after all-night prayers marking Laylat al-Qadr, Islam’s holiest night.

About 90,000 Arabs participated in the all night-prayers prayers at Har Habayis and chanted Hamas slogans, including: “Strike Tel Aviv. We’ll redeem al-Aqsa in spirit and in blood.” Riots also took place at Sha’ar Shechem and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

The violence on Motzei Shabbos and Sunday morning came after the worst violence in years on Friday night when hundreds of Arabs rioted by Har Habayis and attacked police officers.

Hundreds of Arabs also rioted on Motzei Shabbos at four areas along the Gaza border fence and threw improvised explosive devices at IDF soldiers, who responded by shooting rubber bullets and spraying tear gas.

Three more incendiary balloons were launched into Israel on Motzei Shabbos, sparking fires.

Fire near Zikim, possibly caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza pic.twitter.com/DvxdgKzRP9 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 9, 2021

