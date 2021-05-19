Iran’s Zarif Cancels Austria Visit Due To Its Support For Israel

Following the hoisting of the Israeli flag on the roof of the Austrian Chancellery on Friday in solidarity with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif canceled his planned visit to Vienna.

Zarif was scheduled to meet with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenbeg on Saturday but canceled his visit after hearing reports about the Israeli flag signaling Vienna’s support of Israel in wake of the rocket attacks against it from terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli flag was hoisted at the order of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, a long-time supporter of Israel. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg supported Kurz’s move on Twitter, stating: “In the face of relentless rocket attacks on Israel, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners.”

FM #Schallenberg: „In the face of relentless rocket attacks on #Israel, we stand in solidarity with our Israeli partners. That is why we raised the 🇮🇱 flag at the MFA in Vienna today. Our support for Israel‘s security is unwavering.“ pic.twitter.com/TpUTYO2kSC — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) May 14, 2021

“If the terrorist organization Hamas is firing more than 2,000 rockets into Israel, we will not keep silent,” Schallengberg said in a statement published on Saturday. “The security of Israel is not up for discussion. We will also not make our solidarity with Israel and visible statements thereof dependent on diplomatic visits of other states.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the Austrian move on Twitter, stating: “Shocking and painful to see the flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, including many children in just few days, over government offices in Vienna. We stand with Palestine.”

Araghchi is the head of an Iranian delegation currently in Vienna for talks aimed at returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Austria also officially recognized Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist group on Friday after previously only outlawing its military wing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)