Proposal For Compensation Package For Families Of Meron Victims

Israel’s National Insurance Institute (NII) has concluded a proposal for a compensation package for the families of the Meron victims.

The outline – prepared at the request of Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni – is based on the principles of the “Versailles Law” formulated in a public committee and passed by the Knesset, which provided aid to the victims of the Versailles wedding hall disaster, which occurred in 2001.

“We are proposing a plan similar to the plan formulated after the Versailles disaster, with compensation totaling NIS 100,000 ($30,853) for each person who died, and NIS 130,000 ($40,102) for each person who died in families in which more than one family member was killed,” NII Director-General Meir Shpigler said.

The outline delineates that the money be provided in a lump sum rather than a monthly allowance. Additional compensation will be calculated according to a monthly allowance of about NIS 1,800, depending on the number of survivors, for 25 years. The outline also calls for the compensation of whoever was injured in the disaster and will remain handicapped.

The outline recommends that the Meron disaster be recognized as a “national disaster” that will entitle the survivors to state assistance.

Gafni stated that he “demands that the government implement the outline as quickly as possible.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)