Two Yamina MKs Receive Full Security Detail Amid Escalating Threats

The Knesset Guard is providing security details for Yamina MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman as of Sunday until further notice, on the order of Knesset Officer Yosef Griff.

The two MKs, who are both considered the most likely Yamina Mks to possibly oppose the Lapid-Bennett government, have been subject to continuous protests outside their homes, thousands of threatening messages, and even threats to their lives.

Silman on Motzei Shabbos requested from the Knesset Guard to receive close security, saying that a car has been following her on the road and she has received death threats. Silman has also been keeping her children home from school due to the incitement against her.

Yamina No. 2 Ayelet Shaked has already received full security detail and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett is being protected by the Shin Bet with a full security detail normally provided for a prime minister.

Silman has announced that she will be voting for the Lapid-Bennett government and Orback said that he will not be voting against the government. If he chooses not to support the government, he will resign from the party, allowing another Yamina member to take his place and the government to be approved.

