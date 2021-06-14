David Weprin Endorsed By New York’s Jewish Community Leaders

QUEENS (VINnews) – Assemblymember David Weprin, a top-tier candidate for New York City Comptroller, has been endorsed by a group of prominent Queens’s rabbis and Jewish community leaders, as well as United Borough Park, United Crown Heights, Rockaway Jewish Alliance, and the Flatbush Jewish Community, cementing his support among the community in which he has been an active and lifelong member.

“All politics is local and having the support of my own community is much appreciated, said Weprin. “As a proud observant Jew and a New Yorker worried for the future of our great city, I know my background in government and the private sector is the one that can steer us through some tough fiscal times. With the help of my neighbors, friends, and community leaders like these standing behind me, I am sure we will win on June 22nd.”

“In every public office David has ever held he has given his commitment to every single one of his constituents giving them prosperity and opportunity,” said Rabbi Dov Lerner. “Like cities all across the nation, we are facing incredible challenges as we recover from this pandemic, but also immense opportunity. David will bring to the city competence, experience, commitment, conviction, common sense, and creativity.”

“Every political position today speaks volumes as they are each running to an extreme and we must have a voice in each,” said Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld. “David Weprin is an old friend and we know he shares our values. We are so enthusiastic in trying to lend whatever support we can and see that he gets into this very vital position.”

Rabbi Moshe Taub said: “We are a group of rabbis who testify about our dear friend David Weprin, our member, and our congregant. We testify to his commitment to the Jewish community and the entire community of New York. We have full confidence in David and we want you to have full confidence in David as we look to him to take care of our issues past, present, and future.”

“I never met anybody, any public official, so committed to his constituents,” said Rabbi Yossi Blesofsky.

“What an honor for us to have such a staunch advocate for our community in government. We look forward to continuing this relationship as David works his way up,” said Sorolle Idels of the Queens Jewish Alliance for Action.

“I am here to tell the world, tell everyone, that David Weprin is our number one choice for City Comptroller,” said Pesach Osina. “David Weprin uses his role in government as Chairmanship of different committees to be out there and help everybody.”

Weprin is the only candidate running for Comptroller with the necessary municipal financial experience, having balanced the City’s budget as Chair of the City Council’s Finance Committee for eight consecutive years. He guided the City’s finances through the post-9/11 recession and the 2008 recession. Previously in his public service career, Weprin served as the Deputy Superintendent of Banks and Secretary of the Banking Board for New York State, where he was a watchdog of nearly $2 trillion, regulating more than 3,000 financial institutions and financial service firms in New York State, including international banking institutions, mortgage brokers, and mortgage bankers.

He is also the only candidate endorsed by all five unions representing the New York Police Department and the NY Daily News. To see a full list of endorsements, please visit www.davidfornyc.com.

Currently Chair of the New York State Assembly’s Committee on Correction, Weprin has championed critical legislation reforming our criminal justice system. He has authored groundbreaking legislation including the Adoptee Bill of Rights and the Religious Garb Bill and has made standing up for middle-class New Yorkers a central theme of his campaign for Comptroller.