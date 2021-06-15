Pence: “Netanyahu Was Most Successful PM In Israeli History”

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday congratulated Binyamin Netanyahu on his “extraordinary tenure,” calling him the most successful prime minister in Israeli history.

“Congratulations Netanyahu on your extraordinary tenure as the most successful prime minister in the history of the Jewish state,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Millions of Americans are grateful for your leadership in Israel and your dedication to strengthening the cherished alliance between our two nations.”

Pence also welcomed new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Like every American, I welcome the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and look forward to working together to make the strong bond between our two great nations even stronger,” Pence wrote. “American stands with Israel.”

Like every American, I welcome the new Israeli Government led by Prime Minister @naftalibennett and look forward to working together to make the strong bond between our two great Nations even stronger. America Stands With Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 14, 2021

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is currently visiting Israel with her husband on a solidarity mission with the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) organization, met with Netanyahu on Monday night, as well as with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

CUFI is the largest pro-Israel Evangelical organization in the US. Its founder, Pastor John Hagee, and his wife Diana, joined Haley on her visits to Netanyahu and Lapid.

Time with Prime Minister @netanyahu is always invaluable. His contributions to Israeli security and prosperity are historic. We have not heard the last from him. pic.twitter.com/RX9PVzVl64 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 14, 2021

I met today with @PastorJohnHagee. and @NikkiHaley

and thanked them for their unwavering support for the State of Israel. The relationship between our countries is based on a deep bond and vital shared interests. pic.twitter.com/23iO68U3Ea — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) June 14, 2021

Haley arrived in Israel on Friday and spent Shabbos in Jerusalem.

No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life and thank God for their blessings. It's humbling to join them again in prayer at such a holy place. pic.twitter.com/XGCtb2aFhG — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 12, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)