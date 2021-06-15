Pence: “Netanyahu Was Most Successful PM In Israeli History”

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday congratulated Binyamin Netanyahu on his “extraordinary tenure,” calling him the most successful prime minister in Israeli history.

“Congratulations Netanyahu on your extraordinary tenure as the most successful prime minister in the history of the Jewish state,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Millions of Americans are grateful for your leadership in Israel and your dedication to strengthening the cherished alliance between our two nations.”

Pence also welcomed new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Like every American, I welcome the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and look forward to working together to make the strong bond between our two great nations even stronger,” Pence wrote. “American stands with Israel.”

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who is currently visiting Israel with her husband on a solidarity mission with the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) organization, met with Netanyahu on Monday night, as well as with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

CUFI is the largest pro-Israel Evangelical organization in the US. Its founder, Pastor John Hagee, and his wife Diana, joined Haley on her visits to Netanyahu and Lapid.

Haley arrived in Israel on Friday and spent Shabbos in Jerusalem.

