Putin Sends Letter Of Appreciation To Netanyahu

Netanyahu and Putin. (GPO/Kobi Gideon)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a personal letter to former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, thanking him for his work in strengthening the ties between Israel and Russia.

“I want to express my appreciation for the cooperation and mutual understanding between us over many years,” Putin wrote.

“I appreciate the great work you invested in strengthening the ties between our countries in many areas. Your abilities and experience will always be an asset for Israel.”

Netanyahu responded on Twitter, stating: “Thank you to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the words he wrote me.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)