MORE HATE IN LA: Man Punches Frum Boy, 2nd Man Threatens To Kill Boy’s Family

A man was arrested on Tuesday for punching a frum boy in the face on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

“A man punched a visibly Jewish child in the face while he was playing on scooters with his friends,” wrote Jewish journalist Eve Barlow on Twitter.

“A friend of mine confronted him before he was arrested and another man came to the guy’s defense and said he wanted to kill the boy’s entire Jewish family.”

This is not normal. The regularity of these types of attacks is not normal. In broad daylight. Sharing these images with permission. The boy in the blue shirt was attacked. pic.twitter.com/yz4SXEoz7L — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021

