Gantz Requests That Bennett Publish The Minutes From Coronavirus Cabinet Meetings

Now that the government and premiership have changed hands, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has asked Israel’s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, to alter government regulations so that the minutes of the coronavirus cabinet meetings, which currently remain confidential, could be published.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Gantz wrote on Wednesday that, “throughout the months of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, public confidence in government decisions was eroded. At that time, partial publications from the discussions based on repeated leaks were exposed to the public.”

Gantz says the disclosure of the protocols will lead to the public being better exposed to cabinet decisions and the conduct of government ministers in the hopes that this would restore the public’s faith in its leaders.

“Since the (previous) government chose to publish part of the minutes of these meetings, I don’t see why the entirety of the conversations shouldn’t be published,” Gantz wrote.

