A Profile Of A Frum Father, Daughter, And Son-In-Law Missing In Surfside

As the search for survivors continues at the site of the Surfside disaster, relatives of those missing endure an agonizing wait. As hour after hour ticks by, despair hangs heavily over the rubble of the building, with its shattered stones a reflection of shattered hearts.

Chaim Rosenberg, 52, a businessman and philanthropist from Brooklyn, purchased a condo in Champlain Towers only last month after enduring an extremely difficult year, during which he lost his wife to cancer and both of his parents to the coronavirus, Chabad.org reported.

Chaim has been working in recent months on a tzadaka project in memory of his wife, the launching of Mercaz Shalom, a mental rehabilitation center for young adults, on the campus of Maaynaei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

Rosenberg, who previously rented smaller apartments in Miami, bought the larger one in Champlain so he could host his children and their families. At the time of the collapse, his daughter Malki, and her husband, Benny Weisz, of Lakewood, N.J. were visiting for Shabbos.

All three are now missing.

Rosenberg returned from a trip to New York only hours before the disaster as he rushed home to greet his daughter and son-in-law, who also arrived in Surfside the night of the collapse.

Malki, 27, married Benny, 32, five years ago. Benny is one of two children of Dyuri and Tina Weisz of Vienna, Austria. Dyuri passed away several years ago. Benny learned at Chevron Yeshivah in Jerusalem and then studied computer science at Kings College in London.

After getting married, Benny and Malki settled in Lakewood where Benny learns in kollel and works in finance and Malki works as an auditor at the Farmingdale, N.J. branch of the Roth & Co accounting firm.

Please continue to say Tehillim for those missing:

Chaim ben Sara

Malka bas Sara Rochel

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef ben Toiba

Tzvi Doniel ben Yehudis

Ita bat Miriam

Brad Cohen

Gary Cohen

Moshe Ben Toba

Moshe Ben Shoshana

Arie Leib Ben Ita

Ilan Ben Kalman

Leib Ben Shoshana

Sarah bat Ida

Naftulem bat Yafa (Nancy Kress Levin)

Jay ben Naftulem (Jay Kleinman)

Deborah bat Chaia (Deborah Berezdivin)

Yehuda Arie ben Feiga Rivka

Nicole bat Andrea

Esther bat Linda

Lein ben Ilana

Leibl ben Feigue Rivka

Ruth bat Sarah

Devorah bat Clara

Myriam and Arnie Notkin

Miriam bat Sara

Yaakov Reuvein Hacohen Ben Devorah

Mikael ben Hans

Gabriela bat Sara

Linda bas Clara (Linda March)

Ilan ben Ronit (Ilan Naybryf)

Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

Lois Marcus

Estelle Hedaya

Chaya Gila bas Yehudis

Esther bat Leah linda

Ana Guara

Marcus Guara

Lucia Guara

Emma Guara

Andreas Levine

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)