CHASDEI HASHEM: Boston Rav Released From Hospital, Perp Identified As Muslim

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who was stabbed eight times outside the Shaloh House Jewish Russian Center & Synagogue in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, was discharged home from the Boston Medical Center several hours after the attack, Collive reported.

Boston Police have identified the perpetrator as Khaled Awad, 24, of Brighton, and are still “investigating the motive behind the attack.” Awad was armed with a gun and a knife so Rabbi Noginski’s survival is truly a neis. Additionally, the attack took place in the middle of the day outside the center where children were attending a summer camp. The center went into lockdown for a short period following the attack.

Rabbi Noginski, a father of 12 children, was born in Russia and suffered violence there due to anti-Semitism, later moving to Israel. He now works at the Shaloh House, founded by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, which caters to the Russian-speaking Jews in the Greater Boston area, where they comprise 30% of the Jewish population.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)