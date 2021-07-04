Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked On Way To The UAE

A fire broke out on a previously Israeli-owned ship in the Indian Ocean after it was attacked by an unknown weapon on Shabbos, media reports said.

The CSAV Tyndall ship, which was owned by an Israeli tycoon until several months ago, was traveling from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates when it was struck.

The ship was owned in the past by Zodiac Maritime, a UK-based company owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, but was sold several months ago.

No Israelis were aboard the ship and no injuries were reported, a Kan News report said. The ship suffered only minor damage and continued its trip to the UAE following the incident.

Iran is suspected of being responsible for the attack according to sources quoted by Israeli media reports.

