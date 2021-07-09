Supreme Court Again Delays Deadline For New Chareidi Draft Law

Israel’s Supreme Court agreed to the new government’s request to extend the current Chareidi draft law for six months, postponing the deadline for a new law for the tenth time.

The government’s request was made despite the fact that the coalition agreement calls for a new draft law to be passed within 90 days of the government being established. One of Avigdor Leiberman’s conditions for joining the government was that the draft law that he formulated three to four years ago be passed without any changes in the first month of the new government.

In fact, Leiberman’s insistence on the passage of his draft law led to the dissolution of the government in 2019, which led to the four consecutive elections over the past two and a half years.

“We didn’t give up on the enlistment law, not before the April elections, not during the campaign and not after the elections,” Liberman said at the time. “We didn’t join the government because we refused to give up a single comma or letter in the law, and we won’t give up an inch in the law after September 17 either.”

