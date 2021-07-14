Arsonist Charged With Fire At Union City Sanzer Shul And Yeshiva

A 29-year-old Union City, NJ, man has been arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated arson, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Oswaldo Domingo Xil-Argueta was charged with Aggravated Arson and Burglary in connection with a fire set at Mesivta Sanz Yeshiva on 34th Street in Union City.

Because the arson occurred at a place of public worship, the aggravated arson charge has been elevated to a first-degree offense. At this point, there is no evidence that this was a bias incident, Suarez said.

On July 3, just before 3 a.m., members of the Union City Police Department and the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to 318 34th Street on reports of a working fire. There were no occupants in the building at the time and no injuries, however, the fire did escalate to two alarms.

(Source: NJ.com)