US Official: Netanyahu’s Remarks Offensive To Biden Administration, Democrats

A US official close to the White House criticized the remarks of opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who slammed the Bennett-Lapid government on Wednesday, saying that it is caving in to US pressure and sitting back while Iran continues its race to obtain nuclear power.

The US official, cited by Yisrael Hayom on Thursday, said that Netanyahu’s words are insulting to the Biden administration and the Democratic party due to the insinuation that they are abandoning Israel.

“President Biden is leading a clear position within the Democratic party of commitment to Israel and its security,” the official said. “Biden’s approach bolsters the bi-partisan support that Israel needs.”

“Netanyahu’s comments, however, create the impression that the current administration doesn’t care about Israel, which consequently weakens the Democratic party’s commitment to Israel.”

Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s “commitment to Israeli security” is contradicted by its courtship of the ” Palestinian cause,” while ignoring its ties to terror, and its absolute determination to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, even as the Islamic Republic sows terror and plots against US, Israeli and international interests.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)