Kahana: “Lieberman Almost Fainted From Excitement About Kashrus Reforms”

In an interview with Haaretz last week, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana said that when he informed Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman about the kashrus reforms he intends on implementing: “he almost fainted from excitement.”

As could be expected from the left-wing Haaretz, Kahana received much praise for his plan to implement far-reaching changes in Israel’s religious status quo.

Kahana said that “during the coalition negotiations I was the person Bennett appointed to oversee issues of religion and state. When Lieberman and Bennett requested to include reforming the kashrus system in the coalition agreements, I said to myself: ‘Friends, you have no idea how far I intend to go [in reforming the system].'”

Kahana explained why he thinks he is fit for the position of religious affairs minister. “I served in the most chiloni (secular) frameworks possible, in the Sayeret [Sayeret Matkal, an elite IDF special forces unit] and the Air Force,” he said. “There’s no one more appropriate than me to serve as a bridge between the secular and religious.”

